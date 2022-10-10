48 Blitz: Teams have 3 more weeks to make a final push for the playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Only three weeks remain in Alabama’s high school football regular season. Also, just two more weeks of region play are left for teams across the North Alabama area.

How teams fare in their region will determine whether or not teams will have home-field advantage if they make it to the first round of the playoffs. Teams are focused on finishing strong these next couple of weeks.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

Tharptown at Sheffield

Grissom at Florence

Sparkman at Huntsville

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

Sand Rock at Ider

Fyffe at Pisgah

North Sand Mountain at Section

Collinsville at Whitesburg Christian

Hatton at Lexington

Tanner at Red Bay

Plainview at Westbrook Christian

Madison Academy at Brindlee Mountain

Danville at Vinemont

Clements at Colbert County

Mars Hill Bible at Lauderdale County

Colbert Heights at Phil Campbell

Wilson at Brooks

Rogers at Deshler

East Lawrence at West Morgan

West Limestone at Central Florence

St. John Paul II at DAR

Randolph at New Hope

Westminster Christian at Priceville

Guntersville at Arab

Scottsboro at Douglas

Boaz at Sardis

Russellville at Ardmore

Fairview at Lawrence County

East Limestone at West Point

Athens at Columbia

Decatur at Hartselle

Cullman at Muscle Shoals

Fort Payne at Buckhorn

Lee at Gadsden City

Hazel Green at Mae Jemison

James Clemens at Albertville

Austin at Bob Jones

