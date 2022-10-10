48 Blitz: Teams have 3 more weeks to make a final push for the playoffs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Only three weeks remain in Alabama’s high school football regular season. Also, just two more weeks of region play are left for teams across the North Alabama area.
How teams fare in their region will determine whether or not teams will have home-field advantage if they make it to the first round of the playoffs. Teams are focused on finishing strong these next couple of weeks.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
Tharptown at Sheffield
Grissom at Florence
Sparkman at Huntsville
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
Sand Rock at Ider
Fyffe at Pisgah
North Sand Mountain at Section
Collinsville at Whitesburg Christian
Hatton at Lexington
Tanner at Red Bay
Plainview at Westbrook Christian
Madison Academy at Brindlee Mountain
Danville at Vinemont
Clements at Colbert County
Mars Hill Bible at Lauderdale County
Colbert Heights at Phil Campbell
Wilson at Brooks
Rogers at Deshler
East Lawrence at West Morgan
West Limestone at Central Florence
St. John Paul II at DAR
Randolph at New Hope
Westminster Christian at Priceville
Guntersville at Arab
Scottsboro at Douglas
Boaz at Sardis
Russellville at Ardmore
Fairview at Lawrence County
East Limestone at West Point
Athens at Columbia
Decatur at Hartselle
Cullman at Muscle Shoals
Fort Payne at Buckhorn
Lee at Gadsden City
Hazel Green at Mae Jemison
James Clemens at Albertville
Austin at Bob Jones
