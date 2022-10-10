Deals
14-year-old shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur

According to the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a 14-year-old was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The Decatur Police Department says that a group of three teenagers including one 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds asked the victim to meet them on 21st Ave. The three teenagers were planning to rob the victim but the victim had a gun with him.

A fifth teenager then appeared with a gun and attempted to rob the victim, the victim shot the teen in an effort to defend himself.

When Decatur Police arrived on the scene of the shooting around 6:40 a.m. officers discovered one person who had been shot. The shooting occurred on Pennylane in Decatur.

The three teenagers involved in the robbery were charged with murder and robbery and were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia.

