Sunny This Afternoon...Frost Possible Again Overnight

After a frigidly cold start to the day, we’ve warmed up quite nicely across North Alabama with temperatures sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. With winds on the lighter side, it hasn’t felt as cool today, but keep the sweater nearby as another chilly and perhaps cold evening is in store. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset with 50s by 7 and 8 pm and overnight lows similar to this morning in the mid 30s to low 40s. A Frost Advisory has been extended into tomorrow morning through 8 am for our southern middle Tennessee counties, so continue to protect any sensitive plants.

Plan on another cold start to kick off your work week on Monday morning, but by the afternoon we’ll be warming into the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine on tap. A dry and steady warming trend will be underway through Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s as west southwesterly flow returns to the region. Big changes will be arriving later in the day Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area.

Expect widely scattered showers and storms by the late afternoon and into the evening on Wednesday with the best coverage of rain likely overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. This is also the best timeframe where we could see the possibility of some stronger to severe storms, but main threats at this time just appear to be gusty winds. Drier and cooler air will filter back in late Thursday and into next weekend.

