Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

No. 1 Alabama survives close game with Texas A&M, 24-20

QB Jalen Milroe got the start for Bama after Bryce Young injury last weekend
No. 1 Alabama survives close game with Texas A&M, 24-20
No. 1 Alabama survives close game with Texas A&M, 24-20(Alabama Athletics/Alabama Football on Twitter @alabamaFTBL)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama defeated Texas A&M Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, 24-20.

Texas A&M kept the game close until the end, driving the ball with a chance to win the game in the final seconds. With only 3 seconds left on the clock and on the 2-yard-line, time expired as A&M QB Haynes King threw an incomplete pass near the corner of the end zone.

The primary story pre-game out of Tuscaloosa: QB Jalen Milroe got the start instead of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

This after Young suffered a shoulder injury last weekend in the second quarter of the Arkansas game.

The win takes the Tide to 6-0 on the season. Up next: Alabama will head to Knoxville next Saturday to play Tennessee. The Volunteers are currently ranked 8th in the nation and are undefeated with a 5-0 record

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among installations to receive new names by the end of year
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year

Latest News

Top ranked Alabama enters Bryant-Denny Stadium October 8th against Texas A&M
Tide escape with 24-20 win over Aggies
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Former Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. cleared to practice after shooting
UNA Lions Head Football Coach Chris Willis addresses the Media October 3, 2022.
Lions back to work
Alabama A&M Running Back Donovan Eaglin (7) rushed for 190 yards and 2 Touchdowns Saturday...
Eaglin powers Bulldogs running attack