Juvenile shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Decatur Police arrived on the scene of the shooting around 6:40 a.m. and discovered one person had been shot. The shooting occurred on Pennylane in Decatur.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are on the scene.

More information will be added to this story when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.