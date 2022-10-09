Deals
Idahoan wins Tennessee Valley Fiddle Championship

Katrina Nicolayeff was named the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Meridian, Idaho was named the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion at the 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention.

The convention was held at Athens State University starting Thursday and going until Saturday with the main events and competitions occurring Saturday night.

As the winner of the competition, Katrina Nicolayeff left the competition with a $2,000 prize. 2021 winner Justin Branum of Murfreesboro, Tennessee finished as the runner-up.

