Crews fighting fire in downtown Gatlinburg

Travelers are urged to avoid the area at this time.
Additional information has not been released.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with multiple agencies responded to a fire in downtown Gatlinburg Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the city said the Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on October 9.

Businesses affected by the fire include Puckers Sports Bar, China Bazaar, Cafe 420, and Gifts of Gatlinburg, according to WVLT News crews on the scene.

The Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on October 9. (Credit: Tom Williams)

As of 12:50 p.m., crews with the GFD remained on the scene, actively fighting the fire, according to officials.

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Sevier County Ambulance Service, and Pittman Center Fire Department also responded and are assisting.

Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg is closed from the intersection at Traffic Light No. 6 to the intersection at Reagen Drive, according to a release. Officials with the city urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until further notice.

Individuals who may be traveling to and from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are urged to utilize the Gatlinburg Bypass. While travel is not recommended, individuals who need access to the downtown Gatlinburg area can use River Road and Cherokee Orchard Road.

The Gatlinburg Trolley has been suspended for the remainder of the day due to the road closure, according to the city.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

