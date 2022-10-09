Deals
Chilly 30s this morning, sun & 70s this afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT
Good Sunday morning!  We have clear skies overhead and some very chilly temperatures for this morning, most communities will start off in the upper 30s to lower 40s with no fog to worry about. 

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect through 9:00 AM CDT for our Middle Tennessee counties, please protect any outdoor plants and sensitive vegetation.  Despite the very chilly start, Sunday will be another pleasant Fall day with more sunshine and highs reaching the upper 60s to middle 70s.  Winds on Sunday will be much lighter from the NNE between 5 to 10 miles per hour.  Skies will remain clear tonight with lows staying a bit warmer in the low to middle 40s. 

The work week will start off on a warmer note with highs ranging from the middle 70s to lower 80s for Monday through Wednesday.  We will be watching an approaching cold front for Wednesday night into Thursday, this will likely bring us some much needed rainfall across the Tennessee Valley.  It is too early for specifics, but some stronger to severe storms may be possible as the front passes through… keep checking back for the latest!  A few showers will linger into Thursday with gradually clearing skies and cooler highs in the middle 70s.

