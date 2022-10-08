Vinemont man killed in single-car crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car crash on Friday evening has claimed the life of a Vinemont man.

Brian Baudier, 50 was critically injured when the 2022 Toyota he was driving left the roadway and hit a culvert. He was transported to the Cullman Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash occurred on Cullman County 1435 near Cullman County 1355, three miles east of Vinemont.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.