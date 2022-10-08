Sunny, breezy & cool 60s today, frost possible overnight

Good morning and happy Saturday! We have clear skies overhead and some cool temperatures for this morning, most communities will start off in the middle 40s to lower 50s with no fog to worry about.

Expect plenty of sunshine through the day with temperatures staying well below average in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Winds will pick up from the north through the afternoon with gusts over 20 miles per hour possible. With the clear skies overnight, radiational cooling will allow our temperatures to drop into the middle 30s to lower 40s by daybreak Sunday! A FROST ADVISORY is in effect through 9:00 AM CDT Sunday for our Middle Tennessee counties, please protect any outdoor plants and sensitive vegetation.

Despite the chilly start, Sunday will be another pleasant Fall day with more sunshine and highs reaching the upper 60s to middle 70s. Winds on Sunday will be much lighter from the NE between 5 to 10 miles per hour. The work week will start off warmer with highs ranging from the middle 70s to lower 80s for Monday through Wednesday.

We will be watching an approaching cold front for Wednesday night into Thursday, this will likely bring us some much needed rainfall across the Tennessee Valley. It is too early for specifics, but some stronger to severe storms may be possible as the front passes through… keep checking back for the latest!

