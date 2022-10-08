Deals
Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLBERT Co, Ala. (WAFF) - A Russellville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just south of Muscle Shoals Friday evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Gene Bendall, 78, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Tundra he was driving left the road and flipped over. Bendall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred near Alabama 20 on Spring Valley Rd. about two miles south of Muscle Shoals.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

