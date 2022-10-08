Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions

FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to...
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to take off Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.(South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security.

The North Korean Defense Ministry statement on Saturday came a day after the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan began a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships off the peninsula’s east coast.

The Reagan and its battle group returned to the area in response to the North’s test of a powerful missile.

A North Korean Defense Ministry spokesman says the North’s military “is seriously approaching the extremely worrisome development of the present situation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
Amanda Jackson
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among installations to receive new names by the end of year
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Latest News

Hurricane Ian animal survivors
Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian
FILE - The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief...
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion
Effect of President Joe Biden's marijuana pardon
Effect of President Joe Biden's marijuana pardon
More than 90 dogs seized in Colbert, Lauderdale Counties
More than 90 dogs seized in Colbert, Lauderdale Counties