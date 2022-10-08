Landers McLarty Subaru delivering blessing bags with Rose of Sharon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it would be delivering blessing bags Saturday as another step in its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen.

Volunteers will be meeting Saturday at noon to deliver 100 blessing bags to low-income areas of Huntsville. The bags will include snacks, hygiene products, basic necessities and toys.

Rose of Sharon has specifically targeted areas that need donations the most. The volunteers from McLarty Subaru along with RoS will go door-to-door throughout the community from noon until 3 p.m.

Saturday’s event is part of a year-long partnership between Landers McLarty Subaru and Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. Throughout the year-long partnership, Landers McLarty Subaru has agreed to cover all costs that Rose of Sharon incurs over the course of a year.

