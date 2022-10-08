Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian.

Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters.

On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport hub in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.

Around 50 dogs and cats from South Florida will be spending the night in Huntsville before they are transported to Illinois and Michigan to shelters in hopes of finding their forever homes.

CEO Spencer Batcheller says moments like these are worth it despite being at full capacity.

“We feel joy and sadness at the same time. It’s unfortunate that we have to be in this position because of Hurricane Ian, but I am overjoyed with the amount of support that we’re receiving and this is a really great opportunity for us to give back to the natural disasters,” he said. “There’s always something we can do what can we do to help or how can we help a traumatic situation like this even when we’re all full and busting at the seams with animals.”

Two fraternities from the University of Alabama in Huntsville volunteered to help feed and bring the animals inside the shelter.

Batcheller says events like these would not be possible without efforts from the community.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.