Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian animal survivors
By Romario Gardner
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian.

Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters.

On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport hub in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.

Around 50 dogs and cats from South Florida will be spending the night in Huntsville before they are transported to Illinois and Michigan to shelters in hopes of finding their forever homes.

CEO Spencer Batcheller says moments like these are worth it despite being at full capacity.

“We feel joy and sadness at the same time. It’s unfortunate that we have to be in this position because of Hurricane Ian, but I am overjoyed with the amount of support that we’re receiving and this is a really great opportunity for us to give back to the natural disasters,” he said. “There’s always something we can do what can we do to help or how can we help a traumatic situation like this even when we’re all full and busting at the seams with animals.”

Two fraternities from the University of Alabama in Huntsville volunteered to help feed and bring the animals inside the shelter.

Batcheller says events like these would not be possible without efforts from the community.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
Amanda Jackson
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among installations to receive new names by the end of year
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says

Latest News

Effect of President Joe Biden's marijuana pardon
Effect of President Joe Biden's marijuana pardon
More than 90 dogs seized in Colbert, Lauderdale Counties
More than 90 dogs seized in Colbert, Lauderdale Counties
Hurricane Ian animal survivors
Hurricane Ian animal survivors
Vinemont man killed in single-car crash
Vinemont man killed in single-car crash