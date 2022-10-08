Cool & Sunny This Afternoon...Frost Possible Overnight

Behind the front, we’re much cooler this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley with highs only peaking in the mid and upper 60s, low 70s. With a few breezy winds out the north and occasional gusts up to 20 mph, it could feel cooler at times, so keep the light jacket nearby. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will be dropping quickly under clear skies with 50s by 7 pm and overnight lows ranging in the mid 30s to low 40s. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 1 - 9 am on Sunday for our southern middle Tennessee counties, so it’d be a good idea to cover any sensitive plants with patchy frost possible.

It will definitely be a cold start to your Sunday, but we should warm up quite nicely by the afternoon hours. Highs will be a bit warmer climbing into the low and mid 70s with plenty more sunshine and much lighter winds. This warming and dry trend will extend into the first half of your work week with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s each day.

Some much needed chances for rain finally returns back to the forecast likely late Wednesday into Thursday as a stronger cold front approaches the region. The good news is that this system could bring up to one and even two inches of rain across North Alabama. The bad news, however, is we may see some strong to severe storms move through during this timeframe, so we will need to monitor this closely. Drier and cooler conditions will be moving back in behind the front later next week and into the weekend.

