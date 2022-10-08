Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Cool & Sunny This Afternoon...Frost Possible Overnight

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Behind the front, we’re much cooler this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley with highs only peaking in the mid and upper 60s, low 70s. With a few breezy winds out the north and occasional gusts up to 20 mph, it could feel cooler at times, so keep the light jacket nearby. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will be dropping quickly under clear skies with 50s by 7 pm and overnight lows ranging in the mid 30s to low 40s. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 1 - 9 am on Sunday for our southern middle Tennessee counties, so it’d be a good idea to cover any sensitive plants with patchy frost possible.

It will definitely be a cold start to your Sunday, but we should warm up quite nicely by the afternoon hours. Highs will be a bit warmer climbing into the low and mid 70s with plenty more sunshine and much lighter winds. This warming and dry trend will extend into the first half of your work week with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s each day.

Some much needed chances for rain finally returns back to the forecast likely late Wednesday into Thursday as a stronger cold front approaches the region. The good news is that this system could bring up to one and even two inches of rain across North Alabama. The bad news, however, is we may see some strong to severe storms move through during this timeframe, so we will need to monitor this closely. Drier and cooler conditions will be moving back in behind the front later next week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among installations to receive new names by the end of year
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Generic graphic.
Russellville man killed in Friday evening crash

Latest News

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Sunny, breezy & cool 60s today, frost possible overnight
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Sunny, breezy & cool 60s Saturday, frost possible overnight
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast