Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

UPDATE: 60 acres of land burned in Ardmore fire

Toney Fire Department responding to large outdoor fire
By Charles Montgomery and Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toney Fire Department responded to a “large outdoor vegetation” fire on Thursday afternoon.

The Toney Fire Department responded to a large fire on Oct. 6.
The Toney Fire Department responded to a large fire on Oct. 6.(Submitted by Jerry Pritchard)

According to a release, the fire department handled the fire on Pulaski Pike where 60 acres were involved in the fire. Approximately 20 acres of woodland area and 40 acres of open land were burned. The fire was spread by dry conditions and wind speed.

The Alabama Forestry Commission used its motorized dozer to establish a fire break around the perimeter and 8,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
Amanda Jackson
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash

Latest News

Families of women killed by drunk driver speak out after arrest
Families of women killed by drunk driver speak out after arrest
Chaplain Spence Thompson
Huntsville Fire & Rescue Chaplin passes away
Tuscumbia residents continue to suffer from July plot fire
Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs