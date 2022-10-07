UPDATE: 60 acres of land burned in Ardmore fire

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toney Fire Department responded to a “large outdoor vegetation” fire on Thursday afternoon.

The Toney Fire Department responded to a large fire on Oct. 6. (Submitted by Jerry Pritchard)

According to a release, the fire department handled the fire on Pulaski Pike where 60 acres were involved in the fire. Approximately 20 acres of woodland area and 40 acres of open land were burned. The fire was spread by dry conditions and wind speed.

The Alabama Forestry Commission used its motorized dozer to establish a fire break around the perimeter and 8,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured.

