One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a Cullman business fire on Friday morning.

According to Cullman Police Sgt. Adam Clark, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. at Just GM Auto and Truck Repair Plus. During the repair of a vehicle in the garage, a fuel line ruptured and ignited. The employee under the car was injured in the fire.

The injured employee was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Scene of garage fire at Just GM in Cullman (Cullman Police Department)

Cullman Fire Rescue responded to the fully engulfed building fire after the flames spread from the car to the rest of the garage.

