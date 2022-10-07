Deals
One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire

Scene of fire at Just GM in Cullman
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a Cullman business fire on Friday morning.

According to Cullman Police Sgt. Adam Clark, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. at Just GM Auto and Truck Repair Plus. During the repair of a vehicle in the garage, a fuel line ruptured and ignited. The employee under the car was injured in the fire.

The injured employee was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Scene of garage fire at Just GM in Cullman
Scene of garage fire at Just GM in Cullman
Scene of garage fire at Just GM in Cullman
Scene of garage fire at Just GM in Cullman
Scene of garage fire at Just GM in Cullman
Scene of garage fire at Just GM in Cullman
Cullman Fire Rescue responded to the fully engulfed building fire after the flames spread from the car to the rest of the garage.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

