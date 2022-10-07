Deals
Marshall Co. man has murder conviction appeal denied

Dale Lynn Hopson
Dale Lynn Hopson(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man convicted of killing his wife in 2016 had his murder conviction appeal denied.

Dale Lynn Hopson was charged with murder after shooting and killing his wife, Joyce Hopson on April 24, 2016.

Hopson told officers he was cleaning his gun and accidentally shot Joyce. During his trial, Hopson was found guilty by the jury and was sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 26, 2021.

Shortly after his conviction Hopson filed an appeal and stated that shooting his wife was an accident and that he did not mean to kill her.

On Friday, Sept. 30 the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied Hopson’s appeal.

Attorney General Steve Marshall defended the success of the conviction in the following statement.

“The facts of this case establish that Dale Hopson intentionally shot and killed his wife and then claimed the murder was an accident,” Attorney General Mashall said. “The jury reached a just verdict in finding him guilty, which was correctly affirmed by the Court of Criminal Appeals. Mr. Hopson will now serve a life sentence for his crime.”

