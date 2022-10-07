Marshall Co. man arrested on home repair fraud charge

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on Wednesday after being indicted by a Marshall County grand jury in February.

Robert William Long, III is facing a first-degree theft of property charge and a home repair fraud charge.

According to online court documents, Long entered into an agreement with Ian Keith Fernandez for home repair and knowingly promised performance he did not intend to perform or know would not be performed. Long is also accused of taking property from Hernandez with a combined value of $2,500.

Long was released from the Marshall County Jail after posting a $40,000 bond.

