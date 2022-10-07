Man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 Sheffield shooting case

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged in a 2020 shooting pleaded guilty to murder in Colbert County court on Thursday.

Mario Richardson was arrested in June 2020 in connection to the shooting death of Jonathan Eugene Nipper. The shooting happened on South Columbia Avenue in Sheffield which was not the home of either person involved in the altercation.

According to online court documents, Richardson was sentenced to 20 years with a split sentence of five years to be served in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

