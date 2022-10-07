Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 Sheffield shooting case

Mario Richardson
Mario Richardson(Sheffield Police)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged in a 2020 shooting pleaded guilty to murder in Colbert County court on Thursday.

Mario Richardson was arrested in June 2020 in connection to the shooting death of Jonathan Eugene Nipper. The shooting happened on South Columbia Avenue in Sheffield which was not the home of either person involved in the altercation.

According to online court documents, Richardson was sentenced to 20 years with a split sentence of five years to be served in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
Amanda Jackson
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
The Toney Fire Department responded to a large fire on Oct. 6.
UPDATE: 60 acres of land burned in Ardmore fire
Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs

Latest News

Gregory Scott Carlisle
Athens man arrested on first-degree rape charge
From left to right: Rory Bentley Shankles; Brenda Annette Scott; Christy Nicole Jennings;...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth
Pumpkin prices up nearly 20% in 2022
How inflation is impacting a favorite north Alabama fall festivity
How is inflation impacting fall festivities, pumpkin patches?
How is inflation impacting fall festivities, pumpkin patches?