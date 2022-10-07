Huntsville Fire & Rescue Chaplin passes away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday morning a beloved member of Huntsville Fire & Rescue passed away.

Chaplain Spence Thompson joined the department in 1969 and worked as the Administrative Aid to the Fire Chief for 39 years. In this role, Thompson managed the budget and the administrative office for eight fire chiefs.

In a post made by Chief Howard McFalen, Thompson is remembered as “one of the most loved members in the history of Huntsville Fire Department because of the way he treated people.”

The comments on the post show how much Thompson meant to the community.

At the department’s Cade Graduation in September, Thompson served as the Chaplain.

Arrangements for Thompson are pending.

