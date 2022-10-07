Families of women killed by drunk driver speak out after arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The families of two women killed by a drunk driver nearly a year ago are speaking out about the arrest of the alleged killer.

At 3: 00 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2021, 47-year-old Arlene Veronica Velasquez and 24-year-old Hannah Leigh Parton were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-565.

Jacob Stephens, who was arrested for the murder nearly a year later, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. Stephens allegedly hit a vehicle and killed the passenger then struck a second vehicle and killed the driver. Five other people were injured in the wreck.

Hannah’s Roger Parton still feels the void left by his daughter Hannah’s death.

“I look at her every single day,” Roger said as he looked down at a tattoo on his arm. “I don’t get to walk her down the aisle, I don’t get to see her kids, we were robbed.”

Mario Velasquez, the husband of Arlene, says the waiting for Stephen’s arrest has been difficult.

“Of course be happy because they finally arrested him, but it’s a sad day at the same time,” Mario said.

The two men said the traumatic event brought them together in their grief.

“I still visit Hannah every day at the cemetery,” Parton said. “That’s tough.”

“They’re looking at us right now, they’re angels,” Velasquez said. “We wake up every day and know someone’s taking care of us now.”

Parton had many words to describe the man who was accused of crashing into his daughter’s car.

“He’s a weasel, he’s a drug addict, he’s not going to follow through with the consequences of what he’s done,” Roger said. We thought he was going to leave town.”

In 2021, Jacob Stephens was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-565 that killed two people.

Earlier this year Hannah’s mother, Sheila expressed she was devastated that no charges had been made.

After Stephen’s arrest on Wednesday, she said the streets are now a safer place.

“I feel such a sense of relief- knowing he’s not going to hurt somebody again tonight on the roads- and another family that will have to feel this level. It’s a good day,” said Parton.

While the families say they are happy to see justice being served, they will not be satisfied until they know he cannot hurt anyone again.

They are thankful to everyone who supported them throughout these hard times but they say this fight is far from over.

