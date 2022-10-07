DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants on Oct. 5, resulting in the seizure of over six pounds of methamphetamine.

Deputies and agents with the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Tinker Drive in Henagar after drug activity was reported. During the search, five pounds of methamphetamine was found along with ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.

Rory Bentley Shankles, 62, was arrested and charged with trafficking in any illegal drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Brenda Annette Scott, 54, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics agents, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Rainsville Police Department discovered over five ounces of methamphetamine, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia after searching a motel room.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office seized over six pounds of meth on Oct. 5, 2022. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Anthony Glenn Hilley, 59, was arrested and charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Christy Nicole Jennings, 37, was arrested and charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement:

“This is once again phenomenal work by our drug task force, patrol and surrounding agencies. It is amazing what can be accomplished when we work together and focus on the main goal, protecting you.”

