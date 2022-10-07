Cold Front on the Way Later Today...Cooler Weekend Ahead

We’ve warmed up this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures ranging in the low to upper 70s. Expect highs to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s by the late afternoon hours with a few breezes and increasing cloud cover as a cold front continues to push through the area into the evening. As a result, temperatures will drop quickly tonight, making it a bit chilly for high school football games, so make sure you have the jackets ready. Overnight lows will be tumbling into the low to upper 40s into Saturday morning.

Behind the front, temperatures will struggle to rebound for the weekend with highs on Saturday for most locations staying in the mid to upper 60s. As this cooler and drier airmass settles back into the region, temperatures will once again cool quickly after sunset with lows on Sunday morning in the low 40s and even upper 30s for a few areas. Patchy frost is possible in some of our sheltered valleys, so it’d be a good idea to bring any outdoor plants inside. Afternoon highs on Sunday will stay cool and top out in the low to mid 70s.

A warming trend will be underway into your next work week with upper 70s and low to mid 80s returning to the forecast. The first half of the work week will remain dry, but we look to welcome back rain chances later in the week on Thursday as a stronger cold front sinks into the region. At this time, it doesn’t seem too impressive in terms of measurable rainfall, but we’ll take what we can get.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.