Cold front to knock down temps for the weekend

Good morning and more importantly happy Friday! We are starting off with fair skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s, the breeze overnight has prevented any widespread fog from developing.

We will see plenty of sunshine through the morning into the early afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front will push through around sunset and temperatures will cool off quickly this evening. Behind the front, winds will increase as well resulting in a cool and breezy night for high school football games. Skies remain clear overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 40s for Saturday morning.

The weekend will be cooler than the past several days, but we will remain rain free and see plenty of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 60s for most communities. With the clear skies forecast for Saturday night, lows will be quite chilly for Sunday with upper 30s to lower 40s expected for most of the Tennessee Valley. Some of our sheltered valleys may even see some patchy frost developing for Sunday morning, be sure to protect your outside plants! Sunday will be another pleasant Fall day with highs reaching the lower 70s.

Temps will warm to start next week with temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s. We do have a chance at rain and thunderstorms by Thursday of next week, but coverage and rainfall intensity doesn’t seem to be too impressive at this point.

