Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Cold front to knock down temps for the weekend

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and more importantly happy Friday!  We are starting off with fair skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s, the breeze overnight has prevented any widespread fog from developing. 

We will see plenty of sunshine through the morning into the early afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.  A cold front will push through around sunset and temperatures will cool off quickly this evening.  Behind the front, winds will increase as well resulting in a cool and breezy night for high school football games.  Skies remain clear overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 40s for Saturday morning. 

The weekend will be cooler than the past several days, but we will remain rain free and see plenty of sunshine.  Highs on Saturday will stay in the 60s for most communities.  With the clear skies forecast for Saturday night, lows will be quite chilly for Sunday with upper 30s to lower 40s expected for most of the Tennessee Valley.  Some of our sheltered valleys may even see some patchy frost developing for Sunday morning, be sure to protect your outside plants!  Sunday will be another pleasant Fall day with highs reaching the lower 70s. 

Temps will warm to start next week with temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s.  We do have a chance at rain and thunderstorms by Thursday of next week, but coverage and rainfall intensity doesn’t seem to be too impressive at this point.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
Amanda Jackson
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
The Toney Fire Department responded to a large fire on Oct. 6.
UPDATE: 60 acres of land burned in Ardmore fire
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 11:00-11:30am - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Thursday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Cool This Morning...Warm & Sunny by the Afternoon