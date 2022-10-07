Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Casey White no longer being moved to Cullman County Jail

Casey White's defense team wants to withdraw their request to move him from a maximum security prison to the Cullman County Jail.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The plan to transfer Casey White to the Cullman County Jail is no longer happening according to online court documents.

In September, a hearing was approved by a judge to a discuss a motion to move White from Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer to the Cullman County Jail.

A motion was filed by White’s defense team on Friday stating, “housing Mr. White at the Cullman County Jail is no longer a viable option for the defendant and is therefore moot.”

It was requested in the same motion that a status conference remained scheduled in Lauderdale County for Oct. 11.

When the initial motion was filed to move White, the defense stated that it was unopposed. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry released the following statement after the motion was filed:

“As I told Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, and the Casey White legal team when we spoke, if the judge in the case ordered Mr. White be housed in the Cullman County Detention Center, my deputies, my command staff and I will make sure Mr. White is well guarded. He will be kept in solitary confinement 23 hours a day, only being allowed 1 hour in the exercise yard while still under guard, as mandated by law.

The safety of the citizens of Cullman County is, and will continue to be my first priority. However, we will also assist our fellow law enforcement officers so that Mr. White, an accused murderer, will have his day in court. Detention Deputies at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office guard dangerous criminals every day. If the judge does order Mr. White be housed here, these deputies will continue to show the same professionalism and care toward our citizens to make sure they are protected.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
Amanda Jackson
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
The Toney Fire Department responded to a large fire on Oct. 6.
UPDATE: 60 acres of land burned in Ardmore fire
Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs

Latest News

Robert William Long, III
Marshall Co. man arrested on home repair fraud charge
Scene of fire at Just GM in Cullman
One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire
Attorneys for Casey White file motion to withdraw request to move to Cullman jail
Attorneys for Casey White file motion to withdraw request to move to Cullman jail
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
One employee injured in Cullman auto garage fire
Former Huntsville nurse convicted of killing husband moved to Tutwiler Prison
Former Huntsville nurse convicted of killing husband moved to Tutwiler Prison