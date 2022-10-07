Athens man arrested on first-degree rape charge

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 51-year-old Athens man was arrested and charged on Oct. 5 after a reported rape.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Scott Carlisle was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy. Carlisle is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is active and more charges are possible.

