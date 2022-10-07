Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Appeals court reinstates injunction blocking Arizona abortion ban

The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the...
The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the state Supreme Court steps in.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday blocked a trial court’s decision that allowed immediate enforcement of a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions.

The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the state Supreme Court steps in.

The three-judge panel agreed with Planned Parenthood that the judge should not have lifted the decades-old order blocking its enforcement.

The brief order written by Presiding Judge Peter J. Eckerstrom said Planned Parenthood and its Arizona affiliate had shown they are likely to prevail on an appeal of a decision by the judge in Tucson to allow enforcement of the old law. They said the judge should have considered a host of laws restricting abortions passed since the original injunction was put in place following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that said women have a constitutional right to an abortion.

Those laws include a new one blocking abortions after 15 weeks’ pregnancy that took effect last month.

The Supreme Court overruled Roe in June, and Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich then asked that the injunction blocking enforcement of the pre-statehood abortion be lifted. Pima Court Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson agreed on Sept. 23 and lifted the order two weeks ago.

Providers across the state stopped abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court decision, but many restarted procedures in mid-summer. That came after a federal judge blocked a separate “personhood” law they worried would allow criminal charges against doctors and nurses. They halted again after Johnson’s ruling.

The appeals court said the trial court erred by limiting its analysis only to the attorney general’s request to lift the injunction issued after Roe was handed down and refusing to consider the later laws passed by the Legislature to regulate abortion.

“Arizona courts have a responsibility to attempt to harmonize all of this state’s relevant statutes,” Eckerstrom wrote, mirroring arguments made by attorneys for Planned Parenthood.

The appeals court set a hearing for next week to consider whether to set an expedited schedule for hearing Planned Parenthood’s full appeal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
Amanda Jackson
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs
The Toney Fire Department responded to a large fire on Oct. 6.
UPDATE: 60 acres of land burned in Ardmore fire

Latest News

Taco Bell fans have voted to officially bring back the Enchirito.
Taco Bell bringing back its Enchirito for a limited time after fans vote
FILE - Robert Hadden is released on bail on Sept. 9, 2020, in New York. Two New York hospitals...
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is shown in her office on Tuesday, Jan. 4,...
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
The Amber Alert for a 2-week-old baby has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-week-old girl from Livingston, Texas