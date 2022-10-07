Alabama A&M food and science professor weighs in on major food waste

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the world grows more conscious of its food waste problems major chains in the UK are taking action.

Later this year the European Union is expected to announce a revamp of its labeling laws.

This process will completely scrap “best before” labels altogether.

Alabama A&M food and science professor Dr. Joshua Herring says changes like these could be a step in the right direction to tackle food waste.

“If I go through and have a bag of flour, that bag of flour may have a 2019-2020 expiration date. - If I’ve never opened it- and if it looks like what I expect it to be, I’m gonna use it.,” Herring said.

Manufacturers have used these labels for years to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” dates, “best before” dates have nothing to do with safety. It may also motivate people to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.

According to nonprofit organization Feeding America, Americans waste more than $218 billion each year on food, with dairy products being the food item we toss out the most.

Manna House director Fran Fluhler says she believes it’s unlikely these laws will be implemented in the states.

“I think the U.K needs to do whatever the U.K. needs to do to feed people. I don’t think that’s going to impact the United States because we have always honored our best by dates and our expiration dates. Here at Manna house, we don’t give out expired food,” Fluhler said.

There is currently legislation in Congress that would standardize U.S. date labels and ensure that food could be donated to rescue organizations even after its quality date.

