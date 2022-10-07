Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Alabama A&M food and science professor weighs in on major food waste

Cutting back on food waste
Cutting back on food waste
By Romario Gardner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the world grows more conscious of its food waste problems major chains in the UK are taking action.

Later this year the European Union is expected to announce a revamp of its labeling laws.

This process will completely scrap “best before” labels altogether.

Alabama A&M food and science professor Dr. Joshua Herring says changes like these could be a step in the right direction to tackle food waste.

“If I go through and have a bag of flour, that bag of flour may have a 2019-2020 expiration date. - If I’ve never opened it- and if it looks like what I expect it to be, I’m gonna use it.,” Herring said.

Manufacturers have used these labels for years to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” dates, “best before” dates have nothing to do with safety. It may also motivate people to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.

According to nonprofit organization Feeding America, Americans waste more than $218 billion each year on food, with dairy products being the food item we toss out the most.

Manna House director Fran Fluhler says she believes it’s unlikely these laws will be implemented in the states.

“I think the U.K needs to do whatever the U.K. needs to do to feed people. I don’t think that’s going to impact the United States because we have always honored our best by dates and our expiration dates. Here at Manna house, we don’t give out expired food,” Fluhler said.

There is currently legislation in Congress that would standardize U.S. date labels and ensure that food could be donated to rescue organizations even after its quality date.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
Amanda Jackson
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash

Latest News

Families of women killed by drunk driver speak out after arrest
Families of women killed by drunk driver speak out after arrest
Cutting back on food waste
Cutting back on food waste
Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs
The Toney Fire Department responded to a large fire on Oct. 6.
UPDATE: 60 acres of land burned in Ardmore fire