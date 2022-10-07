22 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Animal Services removed more than 20 dogs from a Tuscumbia residence on Friday.

The Tuscumbia Police Department confirmed that a search warrant was served on Decatur Street on Friday. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said more than 20 dogs were on the property.

Colbert County Animal Shelter Director, Corey Speegle says many of the dogs need medical attention.

Before the removal of the dogs, the shelter was already at capacity. This led the shelter to purchase 20 new cages from Tractor Supply to house them.

Speegle is encouraging people to come and volunteer. Speegle says the shelter is also in need of cleaning supplies(no bleach) and paper towels.

Chief Logan confirmed the dogs belong to the same person whose dogs were removed in Lauderdale County on Friday morning.

