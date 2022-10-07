Deals
20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property

The Tuscumbia Police Department confirmed more than 20 dogs were removed from a residence.
The Tuscumbia Police Department confirmed more than 20 dogs were removed from a residence.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Animal Services removed more than 20 dogs from a Tuscumbia residence on Friday.

The Tuscumbia Police Department confirmed that a search warrant was served on Decatur Street on Friday. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said more than 20 dogs were on the property.

Chief Logan confirmed the dogs belong to the same person whose dogs were removed in Lauderdale County on Friday morning.

