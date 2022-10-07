20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Animal Services removed more than 20 dogs from a Tuscumbia residence on Friday.

The Tuscumbia Police Department confirmed that a search warrant was served on Decatur Street on Friday. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said more than 20 dogs were on the property.

Chief Logan confirmed the dogs belong to the same person whose dogs were removed in Lauderdale County on Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.