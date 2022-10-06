Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks

(Taylor Clark)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) - A viral video showing people scaring children at a North Mississippi daycare is sparking outrage by parents.

Lil’ Blessings Childcare and Learning Center made a post on Facebook stating those involved have been fired and MSDH has been notified by the director.

WCBI News in Columbus said that numerous concerned parents reached out to them overnight Wednesday. Because it does involve kids, WCBI is not showing the video or faces at this time.

The video shows alleged daycare workers wearing Halloween masks and scaring the kids. WCBI has learned the video of the incident was recorded last month.

The children are visibly shaken up, crying, and screaming. One of the videos shows the alleged workers laughing about scaring them.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed with WCBI his department is investigating.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
Amanda Jackson
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
Two dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park Wednesday.
2 young children die in attack by 2 family dogs, sheriff’s dept. says
The Toney Fire Department responded to a large fire on Oct. 6.
UPDATE: 60 acres of land burned in Ardmore fire
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

Latest News

How is inflation impacting fall festivities, pumpkin patches?
How is inflation impacting fall festivities, pumpkin patches?
Pumpkin prices up nearly 20% in 2022
Pumpkin prices up nearly 20% in 2022
Families of women killed by drunk driver speak out after arrest
Families of women killed in wrong-way crash speak out after arrest
Cutting back on food waste
Alabama A&M food and science professor weighs in on major food waste
Cutting back on food waste
Cutting back on food waste