Tuscumbia residents say smoking area of land affecting their quality of life

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Frustration is boiling over in the Tuscumbia community. In July, a plot of land on Underwood Mountain Road was part of a raging fire. Firefighter battled the fire for days and used over 100,000 gallons of water to contain the blaze.

Now, the smoldering pile left from that fire has become the source of outrage for people living in the area. They say nothing’s been done to stop the steady pillars of smoke.

I spoke to one woman whose daughter has asthma. She’s furious by the lack of inaction taken to put out the smoke.

“We’ve contacted several people and everybody seems to hand it off to the next person,” Jessica Borden said. “right now we’re with ADEM and so far, I don’t think anybody’s heard anything back from them about the air pollution that we believe is going on and affecting everyone in the community, especially, the little kids.”

I spoke with another woman who told me she had to leave her home to live with mother for the time being.

“My husband talked to the county commissioner office this morning and he also called Affordable Tree Services,” said Ashley McBrayer. “They own their own clean-up so I don’t know if they’ll be able to do anything soon or not, but that’s all we’ve talked to right now.”

Thursday afternoon, I spoke to Lee Cosby the owner of Affordable Tree Services. I asked him what started the fire in July. He believes someone came onto his land and started the fire. He also told me the smoke has lasted so long because old wood is buried under gravel, keeping the underground hot and the smoke alive.

Jessica believes the lack of urgency on stopping the smoke comes from not living in the area.

“I don’t believe that the person who owns the land has any care for the community. I do believe that if they had to stay here and live here that they would understand more of where we were all coming from as a community. And I think we just want the smell out. The smell gone, the fire out, so we can live our normal life instead of having to breathe smoke every day.”

Cosby tells me he’s already hired a company to come and put out the smoke, but has not given me a timetable for when that will happen.

