TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toney Fire Department is responding to a “large outdoor vegetation” fire on Thursday afternoon.

The Toney Fire Department responded to a large fire on Oct. 6. (Submitted by Jerry Pritchard)

According to a social post, the fire department is handling the fire on Pulaski Pike and 30 acres are involved in the fire.

@Toney_FD is on the scene of a large outdoor vegetation fire at 14088 Pulaski Pike. Approximately 30 acres involved currently. Please avoid this area. — Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue (@Toney_FD) October 6, 2022

Please avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.