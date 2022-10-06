Deals
Stella Parton talks career, new movie

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Growing up in a musical family in Tennessee, Stella Parton knows a thing or two about the entertainment world.

After a lifetime of touring with bands and musicals across the country, she’s recently been getting back into acting.

Her latest film, “Nothing Is Impossible” highlights the story of a school janitor who gets a second chance at making the NBA team of his dreams.

Filmed down the road from her hometown in Knoxville, Tennessee, Parton said the movie was a great time for her to do some fun work and get some family time in.

She shares more about her career and the new movie with Payton Walker.

“Nothing is Impossible” is not streaming on pureflix.com

