SCOUTED: Some of the best gluten-free food in Huntsville is at Mason Dixon Bakery
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Need to find some place to eat that’s gluten-free and actually delicious?
Mason Dixon Bakery is Alabama’s first gluten free bakery. Ashley Ramirez dreamt up the idea after she discovered she has Celiac Disease. Soon, she created a place where people with food allergies and dietary restrictions could indulge worry free.
With some of the best sandwiches, cupcakes and catering in the area, it’s quickly become a favorite for people with or without allergies.
Dawn Pumpelly, editor and owner of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is showing us around the store’s new and improved location with a few peeks at the menu.
