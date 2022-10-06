Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

SCOUTED: Some of the best gluten-free food in Huntsville is at Mason Dixon Bakery

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Need to find some place to eat that’s gluten-free and actually delicious?

Mason Dixon Bakery is Alabama’s first gluten free bakery. Ashley Ramirez dreamt up the idea after she discovered she has Celiac Disease. Soon, she created a place where people with food allergies and dietary restrictions could indulge worry free.

With some of the best sandwiches, cupcakes and catering in the area, it’s quickly become a favorite for people with or without allergies.

Dawn Pumpelly, editor and owner of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is showing us around the store’s new and improved location with a few peeks at the menu.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
Amanda Jackson
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash

Latest News

Joe Carlucci of Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar
Madison Pizza chef featured on Hulu’s “Best in Dough”
The perfect Autumn Squash Soup for Fall
The perfect Autumn Squash Soup for Fall
Big Mike's Steakhouse opened a new location at Guntersville City's Harbor.
Visit Big Mike's Steakhouse in Guntersville
Pulled Pork and Collard Green Egg Rolls from Stacey Little
These Pulled Pork and Collard Green Egg Rolls are going to be a game day favorite