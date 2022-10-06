SCOUTED: Some of the best gluten-free food in Huntsville is at Mason Dixon Bakery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Need to find some place to eat that’s gluten-free and actually delicious?

Mason Dixon Bakery is Alabama’s first gluten free bakery. Ashley Ramirez dreamt up the idea after she discovered she has Celiac Disease. Soon, she created a place where people with food allergies and dietary restrictions could indulge worry free.

With some of the best sandwiches, cupcakes and catering in the area, it’s quickly become a favorite for people with or without allergies.

Dawn Pumpelly, editor and owner of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is showing us around the store’s new and improved location with a few peeks at the menu.

