Red Raiders prepare for Trojans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two North Alabama High School Football programs with rich history will meet Friday night in what should be another classic contest. The eighth ranked Decatur Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 6A, Region 7) will host the ninth ranked Muscle Shoals Trojans (5-1, 2-1 6A, Region 7).

The Red Raiders are off to their best start since 2010, holding five of their six opponents to 14 points or less this season.

Now I’m not out here handing out M&M’s or patting them on the back to tell them how wonderful they are, but it’s been a good year.

“Something we’ve been working on about four years with ‘em,” Red Raiders Head Coach Jere Adcock said. “And to see them buy into all the effort that we’ve put in and how they’ve really bought in, it just really, it’s something you don’t see from young people. Really excited, the maturity level is definitely developed, it’s not one hundred percent yet, but it’s definitely developed.”

The Red Raiders average 42 points per game, second best in the state of Alabama in Class 6A. The program eying their first Region Championship since 2007.

“I don’t think I enjoyed it enough,” Adcock added. “20 years ago as a Head Coach, really longer than that about 23 years. I don’t think I enjoyed it enough because I was constantly putting pressure on myself. But, these kids have made it fun as a coach, this staff has made it fun, we’re still a work in progress. It’s been fun, now I’m not out here handing out M&M’s or patting them on the back to tell them how wonderful they are, but it’s been a good year, a fun thing to see us develop like we have and gotten some good wins that we’ve gotten and the way we’ve gotten the.”

Muscle Shoals enters Friday’s game with their first loss of the season to sixth ranked Hartselle in Week 6, 29-26.

Kickoff is Friday at 7 PM at Ogle Stadium.

