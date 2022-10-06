Our favorites from Mazzara’s Vinoteca

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Just about every corner you turn on, there’s a new place to eat in Huntsville. While Mazzara’s Vinoteca isn’t brand new, it’s new to the TVL team.

The restaurant is part of the successful Church Street Family which is known for other popular spots such as Church Street Wine Shop and Purveyor.

Mazzara’s holds some unique Huntsville charm as well. It’s housed in the Humphreys Rodgers House built in 1848 in downtown Huntsville.

After one visit, Payton deemed it one of her favorite spots in downtown Huntsville.

The menu will definitely pique the interest of foodies. Some popular dishes include house made focaccia bread, eggplant Parmasean and rigatoni pasta. Not to mention a bowl of seafood cioppino which includes lobster tail, shrimp, mussels, scallops and clams.

The menu offers plenty of Italian favorites and a list of desserts that will keep your mouth watering.

If you’re looking for a new place to try out, give Mazzara’s a call and reserve a spot on the porch for a perfect evening.

