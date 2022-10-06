Deputies searching for female possibly connected to alleged assault in Eva

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for a female possibly connected to an alleged assault reported on Thursday morning in Eva.

At 8:15 a.m. on October 6, deputies confirmed a search is underway for Amanda Jackson in relation to the report. She was last seen on foot on Aday Road wearing a red sweatshirt and carrying a small dog.

Police do not believe Jackson is armed.

Contact Morgan County 911 or 256-350-4613 with any information on Jackson.

Scene of alleged assault in Eva (WAFF)

Deputies respond to shooting report near Eva (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

In an earlier post on the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies were said to have responded to the area of Eva Road and Aday Road due to a shooting report.

The post urged people in the area to use caution due to a large police presence.

WAFF has a crew on the scene awaiting more information from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

