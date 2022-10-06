Morgan County man arrested on first-degree rape charge
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 62-year-old man on Thursday on various charges including first-degree rape.
Robert William Schneider was arrested and charged with sex abuse of a child under 12 years old, first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape and incest.
Schneider was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.