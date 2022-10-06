Man accused of shooting 1 person asks for self-defense hearing

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was arrested in December 2021 for allegedly shooting and killing a man has filed a motion for a self-defense hearing.

Curtis James Sherrer was arrested and charged with murder on Dec. 15 for allegedly shooting and killing 36-year-old Larry Wayne Simpson, Jr.

According to online court documents, Sherrer, through his counsel, filed a motion on Oct. 5 for a “Stand Your Ground” hearing. Sherrer claims that he was acting in defense of himself and a third party at the time of the shooting.

At the same time, Sherrer also filed a motion to continue his jury trial that is scheduled for Oct. 17 in Lauderdale County.

The requests were filed in Lauderdale County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.