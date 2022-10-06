Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Burgreen Farms is a neighborhood in Madison mostly developed by Goodall Homes.

Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes. The Erskines said the floor near their back door has flooded since they moved in two years ago.

“We’ve been going back and forth on this for two years to try to get this fixed,” Samuel Erskine said. “The door is still leaking, the water is still pooling through our back porch and there’s water still leaking through our vents.”

The Erskines said they are not the only ones dealing with issues like this in their home and Samuel Erskine said his disappointment is immeasurable.

“I thought we were going to be left out in the cold,” he said. “It’s like buying a piece of property and then finding out it’s really in the swamp. It almost feels like a loss if we don’t get stuck with it right now.”

Sequela said her and her husband’s first time home buying experience was less than what they hoped for.

“It’s really frustrating because we’re first time homebuilders and first time home buyers,” she said. “This has been the worst experience ever.”

WAFF 48 reached out to Goodall Homes, and a spokesperson said they worked with the family on Monday to resolve this issue.

“We’ve been out a few times to try to troubleshoot,” Jennifer Hatcher with Goodall Homes said. “We’ve had issues, thought we made repairs, and still had a leak continue. We believe at this time it’s a blowing rain on an uncovered back door, and we plan on adding a roof line over that to prevent the rain from being able to penetrate that back door and get things taken care of.”

The Erskines said they are happy to see the company take action, but they are frustrated it has taken this long.

“It’s like we’re reaching the finish line several times and the finish line keeps getting moved,” Samuel Erskine said.

Goodall homes no longer builds homes in the greater Huntsville area, or in the state of Alabama. They said they will continue working with the Erskines.

The Erskine’s told WAFF 48 that they wish they had done a more in-depth inspection of their home when they bought it. The army has advice on legal actions and tips for inspection In Alabama on their website.

