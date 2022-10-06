Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Expert advice on making your money work for you, both financially and in a socially conscious way

Target investments with return rates that mirror inflation
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - During times of high inflation, experts advise you find ways to maximize your investment returns. However for some, it is equally as important to put their money into socially conscious companies.

Danetha Doe is the creator of Money & Mimosas, a website where you can learn about building wealth in socially and environmentally friendly ways. She said it is important to be more mindful about how we spend, invest and save our money.

For example, if inflation is hovering around 8.6%, Doe explained that that you should look for a return as close as possible to 8.6%.

“If you look at your savings account, unfortunately, your savings account is not one of those places.” Doe continues, “Most savings accounts hover around 1% or less.”

Doe suggested looking for an investing platform like Steward, which allows you to invest in farmers practicing sustainability.  Steward guarantees a 4.5% return.

While 4.5% doesn’t match 8.6% inflation, it’s still much closer than your savings account.

Another option if you care about sustainability is Carbon Collective’s 401(k) plan, which is a green plan. They only invest in sustainable products and companies.

For more information on investing, Investor.gov is filled with advice, explanations, and resources for all levels of investors.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has detailed information about Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Funds.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash
DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for...
Man dies in skydiving accident, police say
Generic graphic.
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash

Latest News

FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
Whistleblower: 665 left FBI over misconduct in two decades
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
FILE — New York City Police Department Public Affairs officers set up signs reading 'Gun Free...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law
State police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn,...
Police respond to active shooter at Detroit-area hotel