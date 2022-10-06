Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Cool This Morning...Warm & Sunny by the Afternoon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Not much change this morning in the forecast with yet again more cool and chilly temperatures to kick off your Thursday. Temperatures are currently ranging in the low 40s to low 50s and skies remain clear with a dry airmass in place. Make sure you grab some layers before you head out the door for your early morning commute, but you know the drill – by the afternoon the layers will definitely not be needed. With plenty of sunshine on tap again and with drier air across the region, we will warm up quickly with afternoon highs peaking in the low to mid 80s making it the warmest day of the work week. Conditions will stay calm and dry into the evening hours with southerly flow returning, so expect overnight lows to be a bit warmer closer to the 50s.

As we wrap up your work week on Friday, plan on much of the same story weatherwise for the first half of the day. Temperatures will be cool to start the day in the 50s, but we’ll gradually warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon hours. Changes look to arrive by the late afternoon with a cold front pushing through the area, which will bring much cooler air by Friday evening, so bundle up for any high school football games or early weekend plans!

Cool and dry air will continue to filter into the Tennessee Valley through the weekend with morning lows on Saturday in the low to mid 40s and despite plenty of sunshine, afternoon highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 60s. Our coldest morning though will likely be on Sunday with overnight lows tumbling into the 30s in some locations, so patchy frost will be possible, especially in sheltered valleys. Expect a steady warm up into the next work week with highs back in the mid and upper 70s. After a lengthy dry period, rain chances finally look to make an appearance during the latter half of the week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash
The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for...
Man dies in skydiving accident, police say
Generic graphic.
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather Oct. 5 at noon
WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Cooler morning with a gradual warm-up by lunch