Cool This Morning...Warm & Sunny by the Afternoon

Not much change this morning in the forecast with yet again more cool and chilly temperatures to kick off your Thursday. Temperatures are currently ranging in the low 40s to low 50s and skies remain clear with a dry airmass in place. Make sure you grab some layers before you head out the door for your early morning commute, but you know the drill – by the afternoon the layers will definitely not be needed. With plenty of sunshine on tap again and with drier air across the region, we will warm up quickly with afternoon highs peaking in the low to mid 80s making it the warmest day of the work week. Conditions will stay calm and dry into the evening hours with southerly flow returning, so expect overnight lows to be a bit warmer closer to the 50s.

As we wrap up your work week on Friday, plan on much of the same story weatherwise for the first half of the day. Temperatures will be cool to start the day in the 50s, but we’ll gradually warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon hours. Changes look to arrive by the late afternoon with a cold front pushing through the area, which will bring much cooler air by Friday evening, so bundle up for any high school football games or early weekend plans!

Cool and dry air will continue to filter into the Tennessee Valley through the weekend with morning lows on Saturday in the low to mid 40s and despite plenty of sunshine, afternoon highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 60s. Our coldest morning though will likely be on Sunday with overnight lows tumbling into the 30s in some locations, so patchy frost will be possible, especially in sheltered valleys. Expect a steady warm up into the next work week with highs back in the mid and upper 70s. After a lengthy dry period, rain chances finally look to make an appearance during the latter half of the week.

