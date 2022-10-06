Colbert County man wanted on sexual abuse charges arrested after year-long search

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for a man charged with sexual abuse since September 2021.

According to online jail records, Netherton was arrested and booked on Oct. 1 on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

It was reported by the sheriff’s office that Michael Anthony Netherton, 36, was scheduled to appear in court, but did not show in 2021. Netherton had been indicted by a grand jury and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

