Colbert County man wanted on sexual abuse charges arrested after year-long search

Michael Anthony Netherton.
Michael Anthony Netherton.(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for a man charged with sexual abuse since September 2021.

According to online jail records, Netherton was arrested and booked on Oct. 1 on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

It was reported by the sheriff’s office that Michael Anthony Netherton, 36, was scheduled to appear in court, but did not show in 2021. Netherton had been indicted by a grand jury and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

