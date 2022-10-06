Deals
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Homecoming bonfire explodes in Florida

By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - An explosion happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven on Wednesday, Bay District Schools reported.

School district officials said they are investigating the cause of the blast and said they followed their customary safety protocols. They also said everyone is safe and no students were put in danger because no one was very close to the bonfire when the blast occurred.

“Deputies and firefighters were already on hand, in line with our customary safety protocols, and so they immediately jumped in to ensure the fire remained contained,” the school district said.

A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by...
A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by the blast.(WJHG)

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer lit the fire and has done so at the school for the last seven years, but won’t be doing it in the future.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said the department takes responsibility for the incident.

“Safety precautions were in place, to include the fire department on site and the students positioned at a safe distance behind a fence, That prevented injury or fire, but it still should not have happened,” Ford said in a statement. “We apologize for any distress this has caused, and I assure you that we are officially out of the bonfire business.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

