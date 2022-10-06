Artist Rossina Boyer creates a painting during a live TVL show

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - TVL recently had a very special guest in the studio!

Rossina Boyer is an artist in the Huntsville area widely known for her abstract and colorful paintings. The show started off with Boyer and a blank canvas. By the end of the hour she created a beautiful piece of art.

Now through October 29, you can see Boyer’s work at an exhibit on display at Huntsville Hospital. She was selected by The Arts in Medicine Program to share her work with the patients, visitors and healthcare workers that spend days in and out of the hospital.

During this time, ten percent of her artwork sales are also going to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

You can find more of her work at maticesdecoloresarts.com and on Instagram.

