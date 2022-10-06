Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Lauderdale Animal Services is calling for help as the the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office prepares to seize dozens of dogs from a property in the Center Star area.

Investigator Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies served a search warrant at the property Thursday after receiving several tips about neglected dogs. He said there are 45 adult dogs and 24 puppies on the property. One was removed Thursday and taken to a veterinarian. All the others will be seized Friday morning.

Florence/Lauderdale Animal Services shared a post on Facebook Thursday evening asking for the community to move 40 dogs from its shelter in the next 24 hours because of the situation.

Chapel King, a volunteer who works with Florence/Lauderdale Animal Services, said the shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and fostering is free.

“We are desperate,” King said.

Investigator Burbank said the dogs still on the Center Star property were given food and water provided by Animal Services.

He added charges could be brought forth, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.