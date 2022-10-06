Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs

Officials took 39 dogs from the home, but two of them had already died.
Officials took 39 dogs from the home, but two of them had already died.(WAFB File Photo)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Lauderdale Animal Services is calling for help as the the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office prepares to seize dozens of dogs from a property in the Center Star area.

Investigator Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies served a search warrant at the property Thursday after receiving several tips about neglected dogs. He said there are 45 adult dogs and 24 puppies on the property. One was removed Thursday and taken to a veterinarian. All the others will be seized Friday morning.

Florence/Lauderdale Animal Services shared a post on Facebook Thursday evening asking for the community to move 40 dogs from its shelter in the next 24 hours because of the situation.

Chapel King, a volunteer who works with Florence/Lauderdale Animal Services, said the shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and fostering is free.

“We are desperate,” King said.

Investigator Burbank said the dogs still on the Center Star property were given food and water provided by Animal Services.

He added charges could be brought forth, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
Samuel and Sequela Erskine said they and some of their neighbors are concerned about their homes.
Madison neighborhood homeowners still concerned with builders
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
Amanda Jackson
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash

Latest News

Colbert County brush fire on Sunday evening
Tuscumbia residents say smoking area of land affecting their quality of life
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year
Man accused of shooting 1 person asks for self-defense hearing
Toney Fire Department responding to large outdoor fire