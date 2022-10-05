Supreme Court hears arguments over Alabama congressional map in Merrill v. Milligan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fight over voting rights in Alabama took center stage before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Black residents make up 27% of Alabama’s total population. Black voters are challenging the congressional redistricting map for next year saying it’s racially discriminatory due to only one of the state’s seven congressional districts being competitive for minority candidates.

The state argues the map is constitutional.

Alabama Solicitor General Edmond LaCour says there is no way to make a second majority-minority district in the state - unless that is a goal of the process.

“The purpose of the voting rights act is to prevent discrimination and to foster our transformation to a society that is no longer fixated on race, but plaintiffs would transform that statute into one that requires racial discrimination in districting.”

The Alabama ACLU says the Voting Rights Act dictates Alabama does take race into account to make sure black voters are represented. Legal Director of the Alabama ACLU Tish Faulks says precedent is on their side.

“We are not asking the court to do anything revolutionary. We are asking them to apply the law as Congress intended.”

The Supreme Court is not expected to rule on the case until well after the midterm election. There is a similar dispute with Louisiana’s election map.

The court’s decision with Alabama will likely impact that case as well.

