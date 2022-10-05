Say hello to The Huntsville Mom and her fall bucket list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Like many, Jessica Aguirre-Cantrell is a young mom just trying to get the hang of things.

Living in the Huntsville area, she knows there is something new to do almost every week. With a strong zeal for life, she went on the hunt to find the best places for her family and friends to enjoy. Now, she’s helping other families find that same fun through The Huntsville Mom.

The Huntsville Mom is a page on Instagram and Facebook dedicated to highlighting all of the fun opportunities and expereinces around Huntsville.

Her social media is full of great places to eat whether you’re with the whole fam or on a romantic date, farmers markets that offer the best local produce and fun for kids, where to go when you need a girls’ night out, recommendations on the best sitters, even a monthly calendar of all the different events hitting town!

And don’t think everything is just for moms. I don’t have children, but I’ve found plenty of ah-mazing recommendations from her page!

With fall in full-swing, Aguirre-Cantrell shared her fall bucket list with us and even her October calender! We can’t wait to check some of these things off our list!

The Huntsville Mom’s October Calender:

The Huntsville Mom's October Calender (The Huntsville Mom)

